MQS Management LLC Trims Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BHE stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

