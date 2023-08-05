MQS Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,900. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

