MQS Management LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 210.70 and a beta of 1.24. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

