Pitcairn Co. Invests $449,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.76 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

