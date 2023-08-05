Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,225 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

