Pitcairn Co. Buys 576 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

