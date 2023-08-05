Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 92.78%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.52.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,527 shares of company stock worth $43,961,910. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

