Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

