Pitcairn Co. Has $635,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,133,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $418.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.25. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.