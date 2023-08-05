Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

