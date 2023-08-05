Capital Analysts LLC Has $236,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

