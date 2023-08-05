Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

SLB stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

