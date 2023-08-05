Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSJP opened at $22.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.1367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

