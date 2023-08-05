Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

