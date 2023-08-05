Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after purchasing an additional 350,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,059 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.8 %

REET opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

