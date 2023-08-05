Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 382 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.