Capital Analysts LLC Sells 86 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

