Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175,260 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:NUMG opened at $39.31 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $373.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.