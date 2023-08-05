Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

