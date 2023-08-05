Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

