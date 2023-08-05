Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 814,960 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 630,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 101,243 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

