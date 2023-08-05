Capital Analysts LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

