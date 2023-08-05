Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Trading Down 2.3 %

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $167.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

