Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 13,025 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

