Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $246.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

