Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432,942 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 364,389 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,000,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 249,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

