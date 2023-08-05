Capital Analysts LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.60 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

