Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of -205.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

