Credit Suisse Group Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.04.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

EA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,736 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 885.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 162,274 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 414,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.