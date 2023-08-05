Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.