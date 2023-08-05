TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $156.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.