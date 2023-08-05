BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $130.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.