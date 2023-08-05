TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.83.

TFI International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

