Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $155.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TFI International from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.83.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. TFI International has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

