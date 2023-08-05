Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.53.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Exact Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

