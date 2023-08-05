Wells Fargo & Company Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $150.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $131.26 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

