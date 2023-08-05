Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $113.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
Garmin Stock Performance
NYSE GRMN opened at $106.13 on Thursday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39.
Insider Activity
In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
