TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %

TFII stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.