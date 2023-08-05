TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.
TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %
TFII stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82.
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
