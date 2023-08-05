Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

