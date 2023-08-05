Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 71,625 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 237.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

