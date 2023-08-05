Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

