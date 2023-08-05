Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 1.9 %

NTAP opened at $77.78 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Citigroup initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

