Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

