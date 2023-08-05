Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $20,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,683.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.48 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.