Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $20,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,683.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.48 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
