Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 2.4 %
HY opened at $49.03 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
