Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.57. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.41%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.