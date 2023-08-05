Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
Otter Tail stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.