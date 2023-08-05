STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $58.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.35 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

