Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.09 Average PT from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

