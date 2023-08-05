Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

